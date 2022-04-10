"The biggest case for the Second Amendment is happening right now in Ukraine, and leftists in America are forced to watch" reads the headline in "Firearms News" magazine.
Columnist Roger Koopman wrote, "Leftists everywhere share in common a great fear of an armed citizenry. Do you suppose there's a reason for that?" Perhaps we should substitute the word "Marxists" for "Leftists" in that last sentence. I suspect that they're both on the same team!
Recently, I wrote that Ukrainian civilians were using assault rifles, with high-capacity magazines, to defend their nation.
Showing that "assault rifles" have legitimate uses, for defense of self and nation, sent a local gun-ban zealot into apoplexy.
To negate the truth, he totally distorted my letter and claimed that I was "divisive," shameful, hypocritical and "outrageous." That's totally asinine! Is it divisive and shameful to defend the Constitution and its Second Amendment?
I believe that a vast, left-wing conspiracy (with subversive underpinnings?) wants to totally disarm the American people.
Regarding civilian-disarmament extremists, David Sikorsky wrote, in Guns & Ammo magazine, "There's no appeasing authoritarian progressives; it's pointless to try."
Curt Stone,
Dayton