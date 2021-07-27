I've long suspected that there's a local organized network of anti-gun activists who continually churn out gun-ban propaganda.
To denigrate the Second Amendment, Martin McCaw claims that a Trump-supported "militia" stormed the Capitol on January 6. No: The Capitol occupiers were demonstrators, not militia. Militias repel invasions, attacks and tyranny, not start them.
David Schmaltz says that the Second Amendment "suffers from over-promotion." Actually, the insidious campaign to destroy the Second Amendment by the Democratic Party, the mainstream media and the anti-gun lobbyists is over-promoted. The media presents anti-gun propaganda and censors opposing viewpoints.
If Cuba, North Korea and China had a Second Amendment, they might be free nations instead of totalitarian slave states.
It's a sad commentary that scores of people, from Walla Walla to Washington D.C., have so little grasp of or appreciation for liberty — liberty that's been purchased at an incredibly high cost.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton