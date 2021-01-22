I refuse to accept the Los Angeles Rams’ so-called victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs. The Rams stole the game in a deep state conspiracy of officials, scorekeepers, broadcasters and defensive back Darius Williams, who supposedly stole Russell Wilson’s screen pass and returned it for a Rams’ touchdown.
Where’s my evidence that the game was stolen? My word ought to be good enough, but here’s proof. How could future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson be outplayed by a quarterback whose passing hand’s thumb was broken only two weeks earlier on a Seahawk’s helmet?
And wasn’t Williams’ touchdown obviously faked, given the fact that during the NFL’s regular season not one screen pass was intercepted?
We can overturn this fraudulent “loss,” Seahawk fans. Let’s storm the National Football League’s headquarters tomorrow. Somebody bring the Seahawks’ 12th-man flag. We’ll wave it from the roof. I don’t know where the NFL headquarters is, so bring a map, somebody.
On to the Super Bowl, Seahawks! Fulfill your manifest destiny.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla