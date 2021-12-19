The Supreme Court is clearly out of whack. The six conservatives on the court are eager to impose their religion (both secular and laic) on the nation, and the recent 6-3 rulings from the court can be seen as a cry for help before the court breaks itself.
Whether the number of justices is increased, term limits are enforced or even if the court is required to have 8 or all members agree to a ruling, some remedy is called for. If ever the SCOTUS was involved in “legislating from the bench,” this panel takes the prize.
That said, loud and angry insistence by some of our local citizens claims they and only they have the right to decide matters of their own health and their own bodies, insofar as wearing masks and getting vaccines.
If they truly believe that, then I would fully expect them to be just as loud and just as angry now.
The Supreme Court — or, at least six of the justices — are poised to remove from fully one half of the population the right to have agency over their own bodies and make their own health care decisions.
Diana Broze
Walla Walla