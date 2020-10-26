I have been a practicing attorney for more than 25 years. For the past five years, Scott Marinella has been my law partner; before that, he was my employer.
Scott has been the single biggest influence on my legal career. By words and example he taught me to work hard for my clients, be professional with my colleagues, clients and staff — even when I was frustrated and stressed, protect my credibility by being honest, rational and direct with my clients, judges and opposing counsel, and to do what I said I would do.
These professional expectations carry over into his judicial work.
Scott’s legal experience is broad and lengthy: Former prosecutor, personal injury, real estate transactions, contracts, advising businesses, advising municipalities ... for over 30 years. Bringing this legal experience to the judicial bench benefits each party and every attorney. Scott’s more than 10 years of judicial experience covers criminal and civil cases and, by necessity, includes budget, staff and daily management experience.
In addition to Scott’s elected position as Columbia County District Court judge for the past 18 months, he has been the primary Superior Court judge in Columbia County and on an as-needed basis, the Superior Court judge for Garfield County and Asotin County.
Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties all share one judge; that judge juggles a lot of responsibility. In a normal year, a newly elected judge has a steep learning curve. But this is not a normal year.
With the 18-month absence of the elected Superior Court judge and complications of COVID-19, the court’s motion and trial calendar is very busy and will demand that the newly-elected judge jump in quickly. With his significant legal and judicial experience, Scott is prepared to be the Superior Court judge for our counties.
Kimberly Boggs
Dayton