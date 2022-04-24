In today’s age, mainstream news outlets, politicians and universities across the nation preach the importance of following the science during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, multiple studies (including one from the University of Louisiana in May 2021) found COVID-19 transmission rates did not decrease with public mask use.
Despite considerable controversy surrounding mask mandates and COVID-19 lockdowns, Whitman College President Kathy Murray reinstated a campus-wide mask mandate for indoor facilities on April 15. This mandate requires that all students, professors and staff wear KN95 masks regardless of their vaccination status.
President Murray justified these draconian measures by explaining that nine students (out of 1,360) tested positive for COVID-19.
Students must run on treadmills with KN95s. Students must replace their KN95 between sips of coffee in the café. Students are threatened with disciplinary actions for refusing to wear masks.
On March 11, Washington Gov. Inslee lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate. On April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
Will the COVID-19 pandemic ever end at Whitman College?
Marie Warner,
Walla Walla