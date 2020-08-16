It is science that is the ultimate authority on the global warming issue, and I know of no one who would disagree.
The cause of climate change is far too involved and complicated to draw a conclusion from a simple snippet of evidence.
If we could read a comprehensive scientific report on the subject, most of us would not understand it. It has to involve many disciplines such as chemistry, thermodynamics, physics, plant biology, meteorology, paleoclimatology, astronomy, dendrochronology, oceanography, rigorous mathematics and more.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the ultimate climate specialist organization. It has a proven track record of dependability and a steadfast history of professionalism to include peer review.
NOAA and NASA collect and analyze the world’s temperature and independently produce a record of Earth’s surface temperature. Comparison of their separate results as well as the results from other countries show consistency between them and adds credence to their conclusions.
Scientists understand the mechanisms that drive our climate and with the temperature change data they can and did predict the climate change we are experiencing today.
I would encourage those who are really interested in knowing the truth to visit (NOAA on global warming). You could spend days reading all their technical reports if you are so inclined but they very clearly state global warming is real, is the cause of climate change and is the result of human activity, primarily human released carbon in our atmosphere.
It is laughable to suggest that NOAA’s 11,000 professional employees and scientists would conspire to mislead the world with false information.
Do you want more science? Try (National Center for Environmental Information) with 800 scientists, try American Chemical Society 152,000 members. NASA will give you the same conclusion.
I went to the website of eight meteorological organizations from around the world and each and everyone is in complete agreement with NOAA’s conclusion. Not one dissenter.
Oil companies, don’t agree for obvious reasons but for me, it is wise to go with the professionals on this subject. I am not emotionally attached to this conclusion. I am emotionally attached to science. If these organizations reverse their positions so would I.
I don’t expect the above evidence will change anyone’s mind because I am fully aware how people’s beliefs are often an impediment to reason.
You can lead a horse to water but ...
Denerd Harstad
Starbuck