One of the first lessons in science is that heated air rises and holds more moisture. A few degrees increase in yearly temperatures over a wide area will have catastrophic effects even in far away places. Many people still deny this factual information.
Another little-known fact is that in the upper atmosphere an easterly flow of high-powered winds called the jet stream exists.
Forty years ago, scientists and weather forecasters started reporting a major shift in this jet stream. For the first time in recorded history, warming and rising temperatures into the upper atmosphere were pushing those winds to the north as far as Alaska, where the ice packs increased their melting rate.
In the 1980s, weather forecasters were ordered by their networks to stop mentioning the effects of a few degrees of temperature change on the jet stream flow pattern. The reasons given were that it was too “political” to report that development and will only “upset” the average American.
Today, weather forecasters may show the flow pattern of the jet stream and its effect on local weather, but they still do not explain what is causing the erratic shifts of the jet stream’s flow pattern.
L. Robert Evans
College Place