Acknowledging the ever-growing presence of issues in mental health, especially among teenagers, in the world and willingly teaching about it in schools is the only way to help those who may be suffering through it.
According to the Center for Health and Health Care in Schools, "Only one-fourth of children in need of mental health care get the help they need."
An article titled, "Why Mandating Mental Health Education in Schools is a Band-Aid on a Gaping Wound," written by L. Harris, talks about the issues of instating programs about mental health in school. The author argues that the topic of mental health is likely to be handled incorrectly in schools, without the proper care and research.
While this is a concern, teaching things the right way includes letting students know that nothing is wrong with them for dealing with mental illness and not immediately diagnosing them into any category. That isn't a school's job. It's a psychiatrist's. That doesn't mean we can't teach them that mental illnesses do exist.
There is absolutely no other way to try and educate about the very real pandemic of poor mental health that consumes our world than to instate mental health classes in schools.
Abbie Carlsen
Walla Walla