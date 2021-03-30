During the pandemic lockdowns, social interactions between teenagers have been very limited. This can be hard for teens and can negatively impact their mental health during this pandemic. Walla Walla has now opened all grades of school, and I have noticed the positive impact on myself and my peers. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we should work to have teens go to school full-time so they can get more instruction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines saying, “In middle and high schools, CDC also recommends students should be at least 3 feet apart in classrooms where mask use is universal and in communities where transmission is low.” Walla Walla County only has 21 total cases; this is low enough that we can have full classrooms for a full day. Only having half a day isn't enough instruction for students. Now that cases in the county are low enough, we should already be working towards having students in school full-time. As crazy as this sounds, even though I am an eighth grader, I can’t wait to be back full-time. I urge the schools to reopen full-time.
Jakob Sullivan
Walla Walla