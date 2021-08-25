What do we want in school board members? Perhaps an attitude favoring children, not the teachers’ union.
Last year our School Board, to the detriment of students, kept schools closed and gave teachers a semi-vacation, notwithstanding scientific facts provided by JAMA Pediatrics and others that proved kids don't generally get the virus nor spread it. And if they get it, it's asymptomatic.
We also know, thanks to PolitiFact’s August 2020 fact check of Sen. Ron Johnson, that the flu is more of a health problem for kids than this coronavirus.
Regarding teachers, all they need to do is get vaccinated, and they will be safe from any serious symptoms of said virus. Yet this present Board of Education will go along with our governor and keep kids masked even though masks may cause emotional and mental harm to students and, depending upon the built-up carbon dioxide in the body resulting from wearing masks, it could cause headaches, dizziness, fatigue and even seizures or loss of consciousness, according to JAMA Pediatrics.
If our school board properly evaluates the harm of masks versus its questionable benefits, they will side with students and allow masks only at the option of the parent, not that of our governor.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla