I am delighted that I received 190 votes in the Primary Election when running for Walla Walla City Council in Ward 4.
For all of you who voted for me and everyone else, please consider marking your ballots for Sharon Schiller and Ted Koehler.
Sharon has served in the United States Army and also trained and worked as a nurse. She is determined to maintain the qualities of our town that make Walla Walla special, while working towards positive solutions for problems such as affordable housing.
As a retired person, she has both the time and energy to devote her various strengths and passions to make Walla Walla an even better place to live.
Ted Koehler has worked with Blue Mountain Action Council for a number of years and knows first hand what it takes to develop and maintain affordable housing and encourage well paid employment. He would be a terrific asset to the Council with his openness to discussion and his respect for the views of others.
Both Ted and Sharon will get the job done, and they have my support and my vote.
Gayle Stevens
Walla Walla