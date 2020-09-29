In response to Robert Jackson’s letter of Sept. 23.
I find it amazing that he would imply that the elderly, who may or may not have some “underlying medical” condition, are less entitled to care and treatment should they contact COVID-19 or any other disease such as the flu or pneumonia. Shame on him and shame on the U-B for publishing his letter.
It’s an affront to everyone who may have a family member who they dearly love that is suffering from a condition that may compromise their health. Is he saying to them they are better off gone?
Perhaps we should create an “Selection Committee” to select who should “go” and who should “stay.”
I volunteer at care facilities and I can assure you, while the people there may have health and or age issues, that they, for the most part, would not willing to be placed on “herd mentality” selection process!
Skip Harrold
Walla Walla