Two articles and Gene Spangrude’s July 4 letter addressed the Snake River water temperature issue. All three pointed to hot water, 76 degrees Fahrenheit, coming from the Snake River above the Lower Granite Reservoir. Cold water, 42 degrees, coming from Dworshak Reservoir on the Clearwater River was credited with keeping the water below 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam.
Idaho Fish and Game will trap Sockeye salmon at the Lower Granite Dam and truck them to hatcheries or spawning areas upstream. Spill will be reduced to one overflow spillway at the Lower Granite and Little Goose dams as intended when the Corps of Engineers developed this concept. Then juvenile fall chinook trapped at the lower Snake River dams will be trucked to be release below the Bonneville Dam.
Now, say we breach the dams. Yes, the lower Snake would be cooler than 68 degrees, but Sockeye migrating upstream would reach a temperature block at Clarkston and after a few years, would be extinct. Juvenile fall chinook would migrate freely down the lower Snake but could not be collected and transported around the dams: Fall chinook runs would decline.
If Dworshak Dam was not there, the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers would be too hot for salmon.
John McKern
Walla Walla