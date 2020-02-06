In my years of residence in Walla Walla, I could not be happier about living in a town that enabled me to become more independent and aware of many issues that affected my former hometown.
As a former resident currently based in Olympia where I settled a few years ago, I decided to write this letter to the editor with the understanding that Walla Walla is facing two unfavorable situations: Its community college, where I earned my associate’s degree and met so many great people from faculty and staff, and the area itself are suffering from poor financial and economic growth.
Make no mistake, my former school, due to poor leadership at all levels and misguided financial aid policy thanks to Congress, is to blame for the poor fiscal health Walla Walla Community College is suffering from.
I think U.S. financial aid policy, something Congress does not have the guts or the desire to deal with, does not allow states to have more leeway on setting financial aid to increase much-needed revenue.
Similarly, even though WWCC for the first time in many years, is offering more higher education programs such as bachelor’s degrees and more vocational-technical training programs, the region is in need of economic diversity.
I say diversity not in terms of the typical diversity of human color or gender and the like, but the need for more industries and their companies, something Walla Walla’s region should attract if it wants to generate more revenue.
As a first-generation immigrant and college graduate, I can say that Walla Walla’s region, where I grew up before settling back in the west side of the state, can reinvent itself as a economically diverse hub where industries of all sorts can exist, something that, coupled with sound leadership, could enable WWCC, my alma mater, to become a relevant institution in the long term.
Erick Dietrich
Olympia