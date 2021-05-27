The potential sale of the Weller Public Library building has families in our town devastated.
Although the city does not plan to close the library with the sale of the building, it is discouraging that there is no solid plan for continuing library services. As a mother to a regular visitor of the library, I am concerned that the library will indeed cease to exist once the building is sold.
Jillian Henze spoke up for our children and for our library at the city’s public hearing on May 19.
Jillian’s points were solid. She urged the city to come up with a solution for the library building that is a win for the city and a win for our children. This is why I’m supporting Jillian for Waitsburg City Council Position 5.
She has energy. She wants to bring neighbors together to solve problems like this. Having Jillian on the Council would give moms of Waitsburg, and their families, a voice. A voice that has not been heard at the forefront for quite some time.
As you consider the future of our “one-of-a-kind” Waitsburg and Weller Public Library, please keep Jillian’s name in mind at general election time.
Stephanie Cole
Waitsburg