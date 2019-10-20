Our community is great — small towns can be that way with their grass roots and recognizable faces encouraging accountability everywhere.
I’ve recently been invited to engage more in the local civic process — just this week, Julian Saturno (candidate for City Council member, Position 7 at-large) invited me to a demonstration on reducing our local impact of glass use in the Walla Walla Valley. Here we had local citizens investing their own money to trial a glass crushing machine and inviting local residents and businesses to a conversation about reducing our environmental impact of glass (something we all know is used regularly here).
Julian took a sample of this sand to use between his bricks in his walkway. And I heard of local businesses kicking around the idea of using this locally created sand. This endeavor makes me proud of our community.
However, I’m writing to highlight the benefit of living in a small town and having a thoughtful, motivated and willing friend run for City Council. I’ve watched him go to civic meetings, listen to groups grapple with issues and research the solutions other communities bring to small community development and viability.
He is serious about this — so serious, that even when we disagree on an issue, he continues to bring forward data to support his case. And then he thoughtfully takes in the data I provide.
I assist people in moving to the Walla Walla Valley (this is not the opinion of any Realtor group) — and a thoughtful and broad focused approach to the growth and changes in our community is very important. It’s really all we have to ensure Walla Walla remains the *“friendliest-award-winning-smart-historically-aware-higher-education-quality-recognized” community (*title created on the fly).
Julian Saturno may not have served the city of Walla Walla on City Council to date, but he wants to. He wants to because he sees the value in committing time and energy to keep our community special. And, as he continues to seek information and community input, I support his candidacy for City Council member, Position 7 at-large.
Whatever you do, make sure you vote and add your voice to be accountable to wherever the Walla Walla Valley is headed. We owe ourselves that.
Melissa Tetz
Walla Walla