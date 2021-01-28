At 90 years, I am not to easily impressed anymore, but my experience Saturday at the Fairgrounds mass vaccination very much impressed me.
The whole operation went so smoothly it was almost unbelievable, every one of the many people involved was extremely helpful and guided all of us mostly older people through the procedure with nary a hitch and all were pleasant and confident in what they were doing.
The organizational skill of the organizers of this event was very evident.
Harold King
Walla Walla