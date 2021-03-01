With Idaho Rep Simpson’s legislative move for Snake River salmon recovery, the tides have rightfully turned on John McKern’s truth shifting, snake oil marketing, and flat out fabrications thrust upon his concrete groupies recruited from Rotary and business hucksters. I prefer the honest facts on single dam/concrete only and reach survival, lifecycle productivities, and ecological demise due the institutionalization and social welfare programs forced on taxpayers to benefit the few aggies directing the game. Please read independent reports documenting the demise of commodity barging on the Snake River. I would rather see the return of great stores like Walla Walla’s Drumheller’s, which will only come with run restoration via a free-flowing river.
John was an administrative facilities manager, at best, proudly relishing the ‘bio-stitute’ label. His designated smolt transport oversight colleagues Pettit (IDFG) and Ceballos (NMFS) stopped drinking the tainted blood Kool-aide fed to them. Pettit truly is much the more correct and honest analyzer.
I was the Corps’ regional/Divisional ‘subject matter expert’ assigned to the lifecycle modeler teams, such as PATH. John had no contact or clue of such statistical team’s works, or offered any data or advice to such. Pure fabrication, once again. Neither did he oversee or perform any dam/concrete only passage survival studies of which he misquotes. Over 80% of those was my responsibility during my 28 years, hence my placement on lifecycle modeling teams. Please, actually read the reports.
In closing, you can go and stand on Ice Harbor’s earthen fill sections. Check out the historical construction photos first. And, Jim Lichatowich remains a most respected habitat biologist, quite outspoken on the failures of hatchery ‘mitigation’ and mainstem channel obstructions (dams and their reservoirs), as well as mismanagement paradigms by agencies. Please, read carefully BOTH of Jim’s books, as well as the multiple letters signed by Jim as part of 60+ expert scientists demanding the necessary dam breaching/reservoir evacuations to recover free-flowing MAINSTEM habitat diversities and functions required for the salmon economies of the Columbia River basin. Please, don’t be duped by these shrills any longer. Read up, find true experts, contact every legislative representatives and demand Simpson to focus on 2021 emergency breaching the four dams, no more decadal delays. Adequate funding for concurrent agriculture interests is included and hydro-generation is already on grid. Check it out. Salmon economies don’t have another 4 years, let alone 10 years for the ill-humans to continue pondering.
Chris Pinney
Walla Walla