After reading recent articles about Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider and an April 26 letter to the editor by Debora Zalaznik titled “We must get back to work, and do so safely,” I would suggest a slightly different viewpoint.
How about “Let’s be safe and get back to work as soon as possible”?
As Walla Walla County coronavirus cases begin to increase, we need to continue practicing safety recommendations, social distancing, wearing masks in public and being as polite as possible during difficult times.
We all want to work and put food on the table. We all want to support medical workers and emergency services. We all want to get back to “normal” as soon as possible, but to risk exposing people to COVID-19 without testing and tracking is risking a very likely surge in coronavirus cases and further delay returning to work.
The alternative is to just throw people into the virus to get the economy temporarily going again.
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla