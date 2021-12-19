There was an article in the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 13 that I found interesting. Some are probably aware of this but most probably aren’t.
The Congressional Budget Office recently calculated the cost of the 18 programs included in the legislation passed by the house and yet to be considered by the Senate. Without the budget gimmicks and phony phase-outs the CBO estimated the 10 year cost to be 3.5 trillion dollars, and it would increase our national debt by 3.0 trillion dollars. The leaders of the House and Senate claim that the proposed legislation is fully paid for which might be considered the “lie of the year.”
Apparently, the ultimate objective of this legislation is to make people more dependent upon the government from cradle to grave. As individuals, we have lots of “wants,” but since our income limits what we can have, we have to go without some of our desires. Our government needs to adopt the same perspective. Our job as citizens is to tell our elected representatives in both parties that they need to run our government like we have to run our lives.
Robert Webb
Walla Walla