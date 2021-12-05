Let me begin with I was skeptical, very skeptical, that the Plaza Way roundabout was the solution to the obvious traffic issues and delays that plagued that intersection.
After using the newly completed roundabout many times, I have to admit I was wrong. I have experienced fewer delays, and most of the time, I'm able to enter the roundabout within a few seconds, and I'm on my way to my destination.
I'm not claiming roundabouts are without fault, and it will take a while for everyone to get used to them. But I have come to believe they are a viable and effective solution for communities seeking to expedite traffic and reduce fuel consumption. I have to navigate multiple four-way stop intersections numerous times on the way to and from work, and without question, I much prefer the roundabout controlled intersection.
As a “mature” resident, I’m not always eager to accept change, but I have to admit roundabouts are an effective traffic control option for our community.
Shane Miller
Walla Walla