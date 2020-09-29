Roger Esparza is well qualified to be elected to the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
Roger has spent countless hours working in the community, both as a worker bee and as a leader. Many organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Foundation, Friends of Children and Community Council have benefited from Roger’s efforts. His civic engagement has made this region more inclusive and better for everyone.
Roger is a lot like everyone’s favorite uncle. His demeanor is warm and welcoming. He is humble and always willing to help. And most important, Roger is a good listener. He may not be able to solve all of the Valley’s challenges, but he will give 100% trying.
Please vote for Roger.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla