The Board of County Commissioners is defined by three official commissioner districts within Walla Walla county; District 1, District 2 and District 3. One person per district is chosen by public vote. Eligibility requirements for running for county commissioner include residency within the district when that district’s position comes up for a vote once every four years.
There are two candidates running for Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1 this year.
One candidate, Roger Esparza, has an extraordinary resume’. Roger has extensive experience participating in community organizations (including Board chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Board chairman of the Walla Walla Community Council) all while working in the local real estate market during a time of extraordinary evolution involving significant changes in marketing and sales and affordability.
A recent addition to that resume’ includes becoming a member of Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber’s new advisory council.
The sum total of that resume’ defines the candidate most eligible to walk in to the office of the Walla Walla County commissioners as the newly elected representative for District 1 as of Jan. 1.
On that day, Esparza is destined to be that person, with all the experience he brings to the office, to then begin learning everything specifically — commissioner — related a newly elected county commissioner must learn on-the-job-once-elected.
That “OJT” includes significant mentoring from the other county commissioners. Senior commissioners mentor the newly installed junior commissioner; and as both former commissioners Jim Duncan and Perry Dozier were heard to say when they had completed their first two years as junior commissioners; “it takes at least two years in the job to really understand how it all works and our significant thanks go out to our senior commissioner-mentors for all they have shared with us from their experience.”
Also, no less significant is the fact that the position of county commissioner comes with a salary of $79,791 per year. I have been attending BOCC meetings for 12 years and the commissioner’s job descriptions and the time they put in merit every penny of their salaries.
That being said, it is paramount when electing a new county commissioner, with a salary of that amount provided by the taxpayers, that the experience they bring with them to the BOCC compliments the salary provided.
Esparza epitomizes everything it takes to become our next county commissioner for District 1.
R.L. McFarland
Walla Walla