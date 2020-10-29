My highest priority for elected officials is that they be community builders. Roger Esparza is by far the clear cut best choice in the county commissioner’s election.
His work on several community building boards and committees is well documented here in the letters section. I especially enjoyed Doug Barram’s letter as Roger worked with him in the early days of Commitment to Community (C2C).
This is the best and highest example of community building, in my opinion. His proven ability to work with a diverse group of interests and personalities is demonstrated by his leading the Chamber of Commerce, and that puts a big exclamation point on this aspect of his capabilities.
The choice is clear. Vote for Roger for county commissioner.
Karl Eckhardt
Walla Walla