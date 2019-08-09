I would like to give a shout out to the city of Walla Walla and the Dominoes Pizza program, called “Paving for Pizza,” for repairing Highland Road.
My neighbors and I have been very vocal in our attempt to get this road fixed.
Is it perfect? No. But it is so much better than it has been for many years.
The gift from Dominoes Pizza and extra money the city added made this road a whole lot better. The time and effort to fix this road put in by Walla Walla’s Public Works Department and Street Department it is much appreciated.
Randy Chamberlain
Walla Walla