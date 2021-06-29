It's become sadly habitual for a handful of right-wing letter writers who appear regularly in these pages to grab hold of some ludicrous statement from the left that they heard on Faux News and immediately characterize everyone who isn't of Proud Boy status as a communist, socialist, radical, anti-gun, anti-police enemy of the Constitution. As in the recent letter headlined "Justice for Whom?" these arguments are specious at best.
In the matter of disrespecting the police, it is the leaders of the Republican Party who refuse to honor the very police who protected their sorry butts from the raging mob their president incited. It is those same leaders who are now trying to defund the military! It is those same leaders who applaud such dictators as Putin and Kim Jong Un while attacking the democratic governments of our western Europe allies.
As for those who gleefully deny any human impact on climate change, I hope they are enjoying our current record-breaking heat. I hope they are not farming dry land wheat or trying to run a tourist-oriented business. After all, it's just a natural feature of the planet.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg