Our Second Amendment suffers from over-promotion. It’s a modest declaration. Guns being the sort of defense more likely to wound a defender than any perpetrator, most won’t touch them. People who believe themselves the good guys with guns easily appear otherwise, even to other good guys. The very presence of weapons can turn benign situations into violent ones. In the hands of well-regulated militias, they’re one thing. In the hands of self-selected vigilantes, quite another.
What about the often overlooked Ninth Amendment? It seems superior. It states, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” I interpret this injunction as meaning that nothing constitutionally promised was intended to override any inalienable, like life, liberty or that ever-popular pursuit of happiness, for instance, though guns unarguably have.
Our Constitution seems vague on what our government might do to curb denial or disparagement of inalienable rights by those over-playing constitutional rights. The right to bear arms was not intended to infringe upon any other right, but it has and does. The right to bear arms is not unconditional. Our inalienable rights are.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla