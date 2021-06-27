Regarding Walla Walla City Council member Steve Moss's June 13 article on improving the Walla Walla Police Department: I would like to suggest that each member of the advisory committee ride along with a member of the WWPD for a few days. I think it would be informative for those who feel improvements need to be made. And before you can critique a job, you need to know what it entails.
I would like to know just what the WWPD has done that needs improving, maybe someone can enlighten me on this. Just saying improvements need to be made is not enough.
May God bless our law enforcement and protect them every day.
Bonnie Brickey
Touchet