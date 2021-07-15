Have you seen the price of houses lately? Through the roof — no pun intended.
What if you are just starting out in life, excited about buying your first house? What if you are a single mom or a person who doesn’t have enough education to get a high paying job? Shouldn’t everyone have access to affordable housing? Rick Phillips is the guy who is striving to help find the answers to these questions.
Rick is running for City Council Position 3. His goal is to empower the individual to succeed and get ahead in life without a government hand-out.
Get to know him and find out why he is the man to vote for in our upcoming election.
Anne Bannister
Walla Walla