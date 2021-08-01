I have known Rick Phillips for over 20 years. As a long-time resident, he has watched Walla Walla evolve from predominantly agricultural town to the multi-faceted city it is today. He is passionate about protecting the ideals that make Walla Walla great and forward-thinking enough to make changes necessary to make it even better. He supports local law enforcement and small businesses and wants to help Walla Walla recover from the pandemic and move ahead.
With over 20 years in real estate and property management, Rick has firsthand knowledge of the current housing situation and is ready to find solutions that will help residents of Walla Walla find affordable housing. He has common sense and the ability to solve problems. He is ready and willing to serve the citizens of Walla Walla and will be a valuable asset to the Walla Walla City Council.
I urge you to join with me and cast your vote for Rick Phillips for Walla Walla City Council, Position 3.
John Youd
Walla Walla