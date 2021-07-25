Rick Phillips and his wife, Nikki, are my personal friends. Our passion for music brought us together back when my husband, John, and I first came to Walla Walla back in 2002.
He is a great guy, and I adore Nikki.
Rick's been here for over 30 years. He is a real straight-up man who can carry on an intelligent conversation and make you laugh. He genuinely wants to focus on some very serious issues here in Walla Walla, as well as one that is very important to me: affordable housing.
If you want to know more, just ask me.
I respectfully ask you to vote for Rick Phillips.
Di Gabriel
Walla Walla