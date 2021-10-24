I encourage you to vote for Rick Eskil for Walla Walla City Council. He is highly regarded by many including local community leaders.

Rick’s information-gathering and analytical skills were evident in his Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reporter and editor careers. This experience and training also give him an edge in weighing the pros and cons in relation to what's best for Walla Walla, and come to a sensible, practical conclusion.

Rick has no problem with difficult, even uncomfortable questions to expose all relevant information. He will represent all of us. He is capable of holding opposing views in mind at the same time and asking question after question to determine which options make the most sense.

I feel Rick's 40 years of following and evaluating City Council decisions and public opinion will serve us well.

Kathy Ruiz

Walla Walla

