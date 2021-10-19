Consider voting for Rick Eskil for Walla Walla City Council. I now live in College Place but remain committed to the city of Walla Walla. I have engaged with Rick for decades through our shared concern for Valley life and dedication to youth volunteerism.
Rick always "shows up.” He does so with an open mind, ready to work, listen, learn and make a difference. While his position as reporter then Editorial Page Editor at the U-B precluded his involvement in many activities, he provided years of leadership in education, youth recreation and non-profits, often with new ideas, always with energy and encouragement.
Rick's voice on local, regional news and "issues of the day" was delivered after research, broad collaboration, expansive fact-finding and a sensitivity to community values. Opinions he reflected were delivered with clarity, factual content and compassion.
I am impressed with the knowledge Rick's work and community involvement provided him and his ability to use it carefully in the interest of all. His particular familiarity with local government and years of "digging deep" into its workings will be assets on the Council. He can view all the moving parts of an issue and come to a balanced decision will serve us all.
Cindy Widmer
College Place
