I have been reading Union-Bulletin Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil’s editorial columns from his first days at the U-B. I see that he is retiring.
Eskil deserves retirement or another chapter in his life, but his insight will be missed.
I for one can share my opinion readily over the back fence or a small gathering. But to frequently offer as he has for the population to read, accept or disagree, is a totally different reality.
I appreciate Eskil for not only his willingness to write but for his research, feelings and his courage in taking the risk.
Bill Albee
Walla Walla