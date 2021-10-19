Once again, I urge Walla Walla voters to support Rick Eskil for City Council.
Rick is a perfect fit. He understands the community and its values, not only from having lived here since early adulthood, but by studying and addressing city issues through his decades of reporting and editorial writing for the Union-Bulletin.
Rick, a former colleague, has been a friend of mine and my wife, Sherry, since 1980. I was taken by his skill, intelligence, tenacity and quick wit.
As required of a journalist, he is honest, knowledgeable, accurate, thorough and courageous. He also is a kind, trustworthy, understanding, empathetic and good-natured person, who is dedicated to the community.
Rick's political views are moderate, although that's irrelevant for consideration in this nonpartisan race, and his only allegiance is to the residents of the city.
If elected, Rick will urge thorough and public discussion of major issues before reaching decisions. I know from experience he will listen to and learn from all sides and work toward consensus as we move forward together.
You can see why Rick has been our friend for so long. Elect him to leadership on the City Council, and he'll be your friend, too.
Terry McConn
Walla Walla
