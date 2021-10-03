A recently published letter by Douglas Bayne makes an excellent point about elections.
The Walla Walla City Council and School Board positions to be decided this fall are nonpartisan. Members of those governmental bodies do not declare on a ballot an affiliation with — or favor of — any political party.
Issues they consider should be devoid of political persuasion. They are related to the common good of residents.
My friend and former Union-Bulletin colleague, Rick Eskil — a candidate for Walla Walla City Council — has made that precept a cornerstone of his campaign.
His campaign literature states: "I will serve in this nonpartisan office in a nonpartisan way. I am not affiliated with either political party, nor do I want to be. My allegiance is only to the people of Walla Walla."
In Rick's decades-long U-B career, he wrote countless editorials supporting candidates and issues from all over the political spectrum.
As a candidate, he's advocating for enhanced discussion of, and focus on, providing essential city services efficiently and affordably. He supports the police and fire departments, street construction, park maintenance and retaining an 18-hole golf course.
No wonder Rick's supporters include voters from both sides of the political aisle.
Terry McConn
Walla Walla
