Revolutionary liberation movements usually morph into something else. What begins as freedom of thought turns to purity tests and finally forced conformity. It’s the nature of the revolutionary beast.
If you don’t see it their way, they’ll get you fired from your teaching job, shut down your business, and bury you with hate — all in the name of tolerance and inclusion.
Intolerance of other ideas leads to insularity, extremism and ultimately insanity.
The “woke” revolution, like a cult, preys on vulnerable minds offering them identity, community, atonement — and a comprehensive ideology to replace independent thought and reason.
The cult inflames member’s sense of entitlement, self-righteousness, and rebellion to anything representing authority — cops, property, borders, traditional values, the rule of law, old white men, the Christian God… By portraying society as irredeemably evil, the cult effectively shields members from outside influences and their own cognitive dissonance.
The cult extorts financing from weak-minded “leaders” and soulless corporations hoping to profit by association with the revolutionary/BLM brand. Universities serve as centers for cult programming. The mob is its storm troopers.
The revolution divides Americans into victims and oppressors — the basis for Marxist class struggle. Victimhood is power.
The cult demands whites atone for their “whiteness” through anti-racist activism. But because whiteness is original sin, it can never really be atoned for. The psychological abuse drives victims to ever greater extremes striving for what can never be attained.
The cult city of Seattle subjects white employees to extensive taxpayer-funded anti-whiteness reorientation. Here they learn to reject the characteristics of “whiteness,” including individualism, perfectionism, intellectualism and objectivity (evidently they believe people of color can’t prosper where objectivity and individualism are valued). The penitent soul must abandon these vestiges of racial oppression by embracing social justice principles.
Imagine a society based on subjectivity and emotion where objectivity and perfectionism are scorned. Would anyone trust an airplane or a bridge built by such a culture? Who could have a rational discussion or productive debate? Sorry, there goes my whiteness again…
Imagine a space program or advancement in brain surgery emanating from the communist welfare state of Chaz, the only nation ever of negative GDP, where no one produced anything except graffiti and broken glass.
Revolutionary cult insanity will lead us to Third World status unless Americans deprogram and divest ourselves from political, academic and corporate centers of cult influence.
Lorne Blackman
Walla Walla