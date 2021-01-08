I was surprised to read the letter to the editor of Jan. 4 from Jerry Votendahl asserting fraud in the presidential election, citing dubious conspiracy theories and supposed facts that have been over the past two months repeatedly rejected by the courts and disproved again and again by election officials across several states which have certified the election results.
More than virtually any other reader of the Union-Bulletin, Judge Votendahl should know better than to make the wild assertions he does.
Having served years as a judicial officer in Walla Walla County, Judge Votendahl surely knows the rules of evidence. In the state of Washington those rules are codified in Title 5 of the Revised Code of Washington and in great detail set forth in the Washington State Court Rules of General Application.
Quoting verbatim from those Court Rules, Evidentiary Rule 102 “Purpose and Construction,” is this clear statement:
These rules shall be construed to secure fairness in administration, elimination of unjustifiable expense and delay, and promotion of growth and development of the law of evidence to the end that the truth may be ascertained and proceedings justly determined.
Note the last clause. Sadly, it appears Judge Votendahl has forgotten it in his retirement.
John Lynch
Olympia