I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell’s candidacy for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. There have been numerous letters of support for both candidates touting their legal experiences, educational backgrounds and personal attributes.
These candidates have been extensively vetted as they should have been. I don’t take issue with any of the positive assessments of each candidate.
I believe I have a unique perspective on this race. I served as a Superior Court judge in Walla Walla County for 24 years. During that time, I worked with hundreds of judges and attorneys.
I believe Mike Mitchell is the best candidate for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. His education, legal experience, intellect, demeanor, common sense, patience and, most importantly, his sense of fairness and integrity are attributes that will make Mike an outstanding judge. Please join me in voting for Mitchell.
Donald W. Schacht
Superior Court judge, retired
Walla Walla