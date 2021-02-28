In reference to state Rep. Mark Klicker’s recent op-ed piece on House Bill 1084, where the use of natural gas will be limited and ultimately removed from use in the state of Washington.
In reading this bill, I find that Gov. Jay Inslee’s office is seeking the requirement that all new construction would be zero-carbon by 2030 and the reach the lofty goal of eliminating fossil fuel consumption in existing buildings by 2050, to be replaced by electrical utilities.
Rep. Klicker mentioned in his article that there are up to one million current customers of natural gas in Washington state would would likely see an increase of up to $700 on their annual energy costs.
This legislation makes no reference that natural gas is a relatively clean burning, very efficient and economical source of energy. It also fails to make mention of the number of displaced workers and the cost to each individual home/business owner that will be required to convert gas stoves, water heaters, fireplaces, dryers etc.
In 2018, the environmental impact assessment estimated that natural gas sources and systems accounted for approximately 3% of total U.S. greenhouse gas. With windmills costing more than a $1 million apiece and are still being subsidized by the American taxpayer, Inslee is being very premature in eliminated one source of my energy options. I am not wanting to end up in a Texas (I mean Washington) deep freeze.
Chris Leyendecker
Walla Walla