U.S. citizens are a compassionate people. The Statue of Liberty has welcomed millions of immigrants to our shores seeking freedom and a better life.
But is it compassionate to make it easier for human traffickers to supply U.S. brothels with young boys and girls?
This is what President Biden’s open border policies do. Of course, the boys and girls are transported to the U.S. in many ways, but the open borders make it easier. President Trump tried to slow the flow but was heavily opposed by the Democrats. With President Trump out of the way, the human traffickers have it much easier.
Vic Phillips
Walla Walla