On March 18, the U-B ran an extensive front-page report regarding the importance of preserving manufactured housing parks as a form of affordable housing. Exclusive zoning for manufactured home parks prevents redevelopment of the park for other purposes — for example, an apartment complex. Inexplicably, College Place recently eliminated the protective zoning which had been in place for decades and has been upheld by the 9th circuit court.
Country Estates in College Place provides affordable housing for nearly 200 senior citizens who own their homes, but lease the lots. Redevelopment would displace residents, many of whom would be forced to stand at the roadside as their homes were towed to a landfill.
As a resident of Country Estates it is my goal to see the zoning reinstated.
In an attempt to quell concerns, park owner Craig Rongey responded to residents that he “has no plans to sell the community” at this time; that is hardly reassuring.
No one can say with certainty what the future holds, therefore as a demonstration of his sincerity and commitment to residents, I invite Mr. Rongey to join in my effort to see the exclusive zoning for manufactured home parks immediately restored.
Brian Thorne
College Place