On January 4, our county commissioners chose to write to Olympia based on an anonymous email from “We of Liberty.” The anonymous email requested support for a January 10 rally in Olympia and for letters to Olympia protesting a mask mandate and employer/employee vaccination mandates.
Cindy Widmer’s March 9 U-B letter references the above.
A February Huffington Post article, “A Powerful Conservative Coalition is Fueling the State Level Push to Hamper Covid 19 Restrictions,” revealed a relationship between the anonymous email and the group known as the American Legislative Exchange Council. Per that article: “Since then, Republican lawmakers in at least nine states, ... and Washington, have introduced legislation that appears to be modeled on ALEC’s proposal. In some cases, the legislation uses language that is almost verbatim to ALEC’s model bill.”
A March 11 New York Times article shared; “One year later, the Seattle area has the lowest death rate of the 20 largest metropolitan regions in the country. If the rest of the United States had kept pace with Seattle, the nation could have avoided more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths.”
In retrospect, less haste in responding along with more research into anonymous emails might have been a wiser path for our county commissioners.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla