The June 27 letter to the editor by Jeff Warner was offensive on so many levels that it left me wondering how and why we have become so disrespectful to people who may have a different opinion from theirs.
I am a Republican who voted for Donald Trump. I don't think I have degraded myself. I am not racist, I am not anti-science, nor anti-education, and I honestly don't know any one in Walla Walla who is.
According to Warner, because I voted for Donald Trump I am part of a "vast, under-educated army of deplorables." Really? Don't tell my family and friends that. They kinda like me.
Warner is right about the fact that we can go back and check the footage of our politicians. Be sure to check it on both sides.
I respect Warner's right to have a different opinion than I have. Please respect mine without the name-calling.
Kathy Martuscelli
Walla Walla