The U-B's new initiative to “support a platform that not only voices the opinions of community members, but also promotes respectful, civil discourse” sounds admirable. However, anyone who regularly reads the letters page can’t help but notice that respect and civility have been in short supply. Calling anyone who might be so much as a moderate independent a leftist, radical socialist (among the many diatribes leveled by certain frequent contributors) sure doesn’t seem like respectful civil discourse to me. It would be refreshing to see the stated policy actually enforced. That’s a “reach” alright, and one that I hope isn’t entirely out of reach for this latest inititative.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg