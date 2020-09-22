The 2020 primaries are behind us and local Republicans have much to be pleased about.
In the 16th District Senate contest the two Republican candidates combined for 65% of the vote. In the 16th district legislative races, Republicans polled 66.1% and 69.84% in positions 1 and 2 amid exceptional primary turnout.
In the 5th Congressional District race, the incumbent Republican polled 52.73% and total Republican vote was 61%. One Democrat opponent withdrew just before the primary, indicating a party in disarray.
These results are consistent with 2018 and 2016 and should hold through the general election. There is no reason for them not to. There is ample reason to vote a straight Republican ticket.
A recent letter by a local Democrat demeaned Republican voters as “uneducated” and essentially irredeemable and deplorable. It was an arrogant, condescending, ignorant, elitist and hateful letter.
Another local Democrat described January of 2017 as when we “Made America Hate Again”. There is at least some truth there, in that hate and ad hominem attacks on the president and Republicans by Democrats has been relentless.
A third letter by a local Democrat expressed hope for “crossover” to his party. Are our first two local Democrats helping with that?
As for the Loren Culp kerfuffle, county Republicans should invite Jay Inslee here and provide a venue. I suspect he wouldn’t come. The vote climate isn’t good for him here.
Republicans statewide have great incentive to surge our turnout and retain Kim Wyman as secretary of state and Duane Davidson as treasurer, as well as any Republican candidate that has the potential to flip a local office, a state office or a US congressional office.
There is also great incentive to make a statement in the gubernatorial contest and the presidential contest. It’s not likely Republicans in Washington state will prevail in either, but let’s amplify the turnout to show how much we don’t like the direction the Democrat Party (here and everywhere) is headed. Tilt at a windmill and vote for Loren Culp for governor.
Republicans in Walla Walla, Eastern Washington and even beleaguered Republicans on the west side, cast your vote. Win or lose, make a statement.
Dick Heinzman
Walla Walla