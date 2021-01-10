While the unprecedented violence in Washington, D.C., that was instigated by President Trump is inexcusable and shocking, the utter hypocrisy of Republicans suddenly “recognizing” Trump’s depravity is worse.
Now that Trump and the Republican majority is completely repudiated, now when it’s in their interest to repudiate Trump and everything he stood for, now when they can only be contaminated by being remembered as Trump supporters, these cowards queue up and talk about their duty, their love of Constitution and country, their courage in facing up to Trumpian policies and deviancy.
It makes me sick. Hypocrites, cowards and sycophants are easily identified. They are the ones who fawn on whoever seems to be ahead until it’s obviously no longer in their selfish interests.
Shame on them all. Where were they when we needed people with honor and backbone to call out Trump’s malicious and shameful policies, rhetoric and lies?
Go crawl back under the rock where you’ve been hiding these four years.
Kittee Custer
Milton-Freewater