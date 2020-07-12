The speedy removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Courthouse must be a Walla Walla County priority.
I am from the Dominican Republic. Columbus is a very notorious character in our history, especially as it relates to the Taíno people (one of the indigenous tribes).
Columbus never set foot in North America. He established the first colony on Hispaniola (the modern-day Dominican Republic and Haiti) in 1494.
Spaniards removed indigenous men from villages to look for gold and work on plantations. If they did not come up with a "certain amount of gold," Columbus would have their hands cut off. He would also take them back to Spain to sell into slavery.
Many Taínos starved, many died from the diseases brought by Columbus’ men, many committed suicide to avoid slavery. The overwhelming majority of the estimated 3 million Taínos were eradicated.
To quote an article from The Washington Post, "Columbus’s men also continued to sexually abuse Taíno women and girls. In 1500, Columbus wrote to an acquaintance that 'there are many dealers who go about looking for girls; those from nine to 10 are now in demand.'”
Why am I bringing up this history? Because it has nothing to do with Walla Walla.
A courthouse exists to "do justice, guarantee liberty, enhance social order, resolve disputes, maintain rule of law, provide for equal protection, and ensure due process of law."
It seems odd that directly in front of this building stands a commemorative statue of a man who actively represented everything at odds with what a courthouse supposedly upholds.
A monument should be erected in Columbus' place that celebrates and exalts the Italian immigrants who had a direct impact on our city and/or our nation. The inscriptions of those who erected the current statue should be preserved, as they are important to our local history.
A new monument could celebrate the Italian families that immigrated here and continue to live and work here. Removing the Columbus statue is not about erasing history, it is about ensuring that we are commemorating the right things, and not glorifying genocide/rape/slavery/etc.
I hope we can continue to work to preserve and properly represent Walla Walla’s diverse heritage. I am asking for the speedy removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Courthouse.
Lindsey Luna
Walla Walla