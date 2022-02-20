I enjoy the outdoors, therefore, I like to read about it in books and the U-B. But when an article about health problems created by people feeding moose appeared in our newspaper twice, it was a bit of overkill.
I refer the reader to the U-B's Feb. 13 issue in the C section which displays an article by the Spokesman-Review called "Ignorant good samaritans kill 2 moose." I can also refer you to the exact same article that appeared in the U-B on Feb. 7 in the Northwest section.
I don’t have the date, but the same thing happened a few weeks ago when the paper ran a story about a young man being praised for educational achievements. If the reader moved their eyes a quarter of an inch lower, they could read another piece saying the same thing.
It appears the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Is it the U-B employees don’t read what others at the U-B use as fill? Did the paper do away with something called a "proof reader"?
Bob Freeman
Walla Walla